Drivers face delays with a number of roadworks on the horizon across Dundee

Dundee City Council has published a list of roadworks taking place across the city this week.
The most significant ones are:
- Trades Lane (at Seagate) – closed for five weeks for development works.
- St Edmund Place – temporary traffic lights for one week for SGN works.
- Mains Loan (A90 Kingsway) and Caird Park east access road (A90 Forfar Road) – closed for seven weeks for carriageway resurfacing.
- James Street (full length) – closed for 6 weeks for sewer works.
>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter
- Harcourt Street – closed for seven weeks for sewer and water connections.
- Lochee Road and Logie Street (City Road to Tullideph Road) – closed until tomorrow for resurfacing.
- Graham Street – temporary traffic lights until midweek for SSEN works.
- Dundonald Street – temporary traffic lights for one week for BT works.
- Old Glamis Road (at Fairfield Road) – three-way temporary traffic lights on Sunday for telecom pole replacement.
- Whitehall Crescent (Crichton Street to Shore Terrace) – closed southbound on Sunday for Scottish Water work.
- Victoria Road (at William Street) – temporary traffic lights on Sunday for Scottish Water work.
- William Street (South George Street to Victoria Road) – closed on Sunday for manhole repairs.