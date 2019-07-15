Drivers face delays with a number of roadworks on the horizon across Dundee

Dundee City Council has published a list of roadworks taking place across the city this week.

The most significant ones are:

Trades Lane (at Seagate) – closed for five weeks for development works.

St Edmund Place – temporary traffic lights for one week for SGN works.

Mains Loan (A90 Kingsway) and Caird Park east access road (A90 Forfar Road) – closed for seven weeks for carriageway resurfacing.

James Street (full length) – closed for 6 weeks for sewer works.

