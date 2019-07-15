Monday, July 15th 2019 Show Links
Drivers face delays with a number of roadworks on the horizon across Dundee

by Reporter
July 15, 2019, 5:16 pm
Roadworks will affect much of the city in the coming weeks.
Dundee City Council has published a list of roadworks taking place across the city this week.

The most significant ones are:

  • Trades Lane (at Seagate) – closed for five weeks for development works.
  • St Edmund Place – temporary traffic lights for one week for SGN works.
  • Mains Loan (A90 Kingsway) and Caird Park east access road (A90 Forfar Road) – closed for seven weeks for carriageway resurfacing.
  • James Street (full length) – closed for 6 weeks for sewer works.

  • Harcourt Street – closed for seven weeks for sewer and water connections.
  • Lochee Road and Logie Street (City Road to Tullideph Road) – closed until tomorrow for resurfacing.
  • Graham Street – temporary traffic lights until midweek for SSEN works.
  • Dundonald Street – temporary traffic lights for one week for BT works.
  • Old Glamis Road (at Fairfield Road) – three-way temporary traffic lights on Sunday for telecom pole replacement.
  • Whitehall Crescent (Crichton Street to Shore Terrace) – closed southbound on Sunday for Scottish Water work.
  • Victoria Road (at William Street) – temporary traffic lights on Sunday for Scottish Water work.
  • William Street (South George Street to Victoria Road) – closed on Sunday for manhole repairs.

