Drivers face days of delays while roadworks carried out on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Drivers face delays on the A90 between Dundee and Perth as BEAR Scotland carries out roadworks, with lane closures in place.

Diversions and traffic lights will also be operated by BEAR Scotland while the work is completed.

A section of the northbound carriageway between Perth and Kinfauns will be resurfaced, with the project scheduled to begin next weekend.

The works will take place near Perth and will involve teams carrying out surfacing repairs across sections of the route as well as improvements to road markings.

The project is set to begin at 7.30pm on Friday November 29 and has been planned to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, with all improvements set to be completed by 6.30am Monday, a BEAR spokesman said.

In preparation for the weekend works there will be lane closures in place on both the northbound and southbound carriageway overnight on Thursday November 28 to allow for traffic management to be put in place ahead of the weekend project.

To ensure roadworkers and road users are kept safe during the project, a contraflow system will be in place on the M90 and A90 between Perth and Kinfauns during the surfacing improvements.

Due to the location of the project, diversions will also be in place for motorists looking for access to the A90 Barnhill circulatory from the northbound M90 and for motorists wishing to access the northbound A90 towards Dundee from the Barnhill circulatory.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East representative, said: “These surfacing improvements will help create a safer and smoother road surface on this section of the A90 and will ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project. To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete this project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting the Traffic Scotland website, also on twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.