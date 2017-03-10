Residents have claimed rogue drivers are putting children’s lives at risk by parking on double yellow lines near a Dundee school.

Val Fraser and husband Bob McGilvray have raised concerns about motorists stopping outside their Albert Road home, near Broughty Ferry’s Grove Academy, and say vehicles are often left “abandoned” at Claypotts Road.

The pair today urged Dundee City Council to allocate traffic wardens to stop the “dangerous” practice.

Retiree Val, 69, said: “It’s so inconsiderate and dangerous.

“When parents come to park up with their kids they just abandon their cars on double yellows, right outside our drive. There are five houses up this drive and often we won’t be able to get out.”

Mr McGilvray, 65, a retired fine arts lecturer, said the issue was particularly bad around the peak times of 9am and 3pm.

He added: “Last year, there was a young boy clipped by a car on the street. Occasionally the traffic wardens come and give them a warning but that’s about it.”

Val, a former artist, added: “On Tuesday, I counted 10 cars on the pavement on double yellows. It’s only a matter of time before a child gets seriously hurt. These drivers are risking children’s lives for the sake of a two-minute walk.”

Carole Leslie, 58, who lives next door to Val and Bob, said: “I spoke to the traffic wardens and they said it was a police matter, so I phoned the police who told me they would send someone out and contact the community wardens.

“You get abuse from some drivers if you try to talk to them. I asked a woman to move and she held up a disabled badge and said she could park where she wanted.

“They think because their kids are at that school they have the right to park on double yellows and across driveways.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Kevin Cordell said it was a “small minority” of drivers causing issues, adding: “Whether it’s parking on pavements and blocking them or blocking driveways, it’s inconsiderate and could cause safety issues.”

Stewart Hunter, convener of Dundee City Council’s children and families services committee, said: “For a number of years now, along with the Evening Telegraph as part of its Keep Kids Safe Campaign, the council has been reminding drivers to act sensibly around schools and not cause danger to children.”