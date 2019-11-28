Drivers clock up speeds higher than 120mph on A90

Some of Tayside’s most dangerous drivers hurtled along a city dual carriageway at speeds upwards of 120mph throughout 2019, new figures show.

Data obtained by the Tele via freedom of information requests shows the highest speed captured by average speed cameras on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven this year was 124mph.

The driver was logged heading southbound towards Dundee on March 8 this year.

Three other drivers also either hit or exceeded 120mph throughout this year, with one driver recorded at 123mph on the northbound carriageway just last month.

Each of the 10 highest speeds recorded by average speed cameras was above 100mph, with all but two of the highest speeds logged on the southbound carriageway heading towards Dundee.

The A90 dual carriageway has a speed limit of 70mph, with a lower limit of 50mph on a half-mile section around the A937 junction south of Laurencekirk – a historical accident blackspot where work is ongoing to create a flyover to reduce the risk of crashes.

A total of 30 average speed cameras were introduced to the A90 on October 31 2017 following successful trials of the devices on main roads elsewhere in Scotland.

Nearly 20,000 offences have been recorded between then and the end of September this year, with 11,379 fixed penalty notices handed out for lesser offences and 3,582 reports to the procurator fiscal for excessive speeding.

Transport Scotland says 99 out of every 100 vehicles are now obeying the law – a sizeable improvement on when before the cameras introduced, when three out of every five cars were speeding.