A motorist without a licence or insurance drove a car into a parked van and damaged it.

Leanne Gunning, 33, of Sandeman Place, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gunning admitted driving a car without insurance and without a licence, both at New Inn Entry, on September 27.

And she admitted driving a car without due care and attention by reversing the vehicle across the carriageway and colliding with a parked van which was unattended, causing damage to the van, at the same location and on the same date.

She also admitted stealing a set of keys from a flat in Park Avenue on October 3.

Sentence was deferred until January 23 for reports.