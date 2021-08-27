News / Court Driver with five times legal limit of cocaine in system swerved across M90 motorway By Gordon Currie August 27, 2021, 10:32 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 11:30 am Nairn had five times the legal limit of cocaine in his blood. A driver who veered across the motorway in his van was found to have more than five times the permitted limit for cocaine in his system. Sean Nairn has been disqualified for 40 months and ordered to re-sit the extended driving test after a sheriff said he posed a risk to the safety of the public. Fiscal depute Sean Maher told Perth Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe