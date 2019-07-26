Driver who led Dundee police on high-speed chase ‘thought passenger would stab him’

A driver who led police on a high-speed car chase through Kirkton claimed one of his passengers was threatening to stab him.

Robert Burns drove through a red light, collided with traffic cones and sped on to the Kingsway in a bid to escape officers on June 25.

Burns was in the car with his brother and two other men, one of whom said he would knife Burns if he pulled over for the police, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

One of the men was seen leaving the car on Helmsdale Avenue before quickly re-entering after seeing police on patrol.

Burns, of Dunholm Terrace, then drove off at speed, refusing to pull over and ignoring the blue flashing lights.

Depute fiscal Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police continued in pursuit and travelled at high speed on Claverhouse Road.

“The accused’s car failed to give way to traffic cones and struck them before turning left and mounting a grass verge and on to the Kingsway. At that point the pursuit was abandoned. Officers also saw the accused drive through a red light at the junction with Forfar Road.”

At around 11.30pm, another police car was travelling south on Pitkerro Road and noticed Burns’ car on nearby Fountainbleu Drive.

However, only Burns was seen in the car and he was taken out of the vehicle before being restrained on the ground.

Mr Burton added: “The accused made a voluntary comment saying: ‘They were going to stab me.’

“He stated that one of the males in the vehicle threatened him with a knife and that if he stopped for the police he would be stabbed.”

The 33-year-old previously pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and at grossly excessive speeds on Claverhouse Road, Mains Loan and Kingsway East as well as failing to obey a closed road, striking cones, driving over a grass verge and entering the Kingsway at high speed.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird reiterated Burns’ position to police, adding his client “panicked”.

Passing sentence, Sheriff James MacDonald said: “By any standards this was an appalling chapter of driving involving a sustained period. You were extremely fortunate that you did not endanger any members of the public and that factor is keeping you from being sent to prison.”

Burns was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work.