Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car to stand trial in Dundee

by Ciaran Shanks
February 20, 2020, 9:10 am
© GoogleBaffin Street. (Stock image)
A trial has been fixed for a man accused of striking a pregnant woman with his car.

Saad Khan, of Crescent Lane, allegedly collided with the woman on Baffin Street on November 25 last year.

Prosecutors allege that the 31-year-old drove a car dangerously by driving at excessive speeds, reversing at grossly excessive speeds and failing to maintain proper observation.

This was before Khan allegedly collided with Stephanie McCall who was pregnant.

Khan did not appear in court to answer the charges against him but had a plea of not guilty tendered by defence solicitor John Boyle.

He will stand trial in July.

