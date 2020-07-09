Dundee driver was under the influence when he caused ‘horror crash’ which flipped car on to roof

A sozzled Hilltown driver has admitted causing a horror crash after learning he was not the biological father of his child.

Jordan Ross and his passengers had a lucky escape after his car flipped on to its roof on the M90.

The 38-year-old, of Kinghorne Walk, was found to be unfit to drive through drink or drugs following the accident on the Edinburgh to Perth road, near Arlary, Kinross, on July 4.

Ross and his passengers left the Ford Fiesta uninjured but all were deemed to be under the influence by police.

Appearing from custody, Ross pleaded guilty to driving the car while unfit through drink or drugs.

Mike Short, defending, said that prior to the incident, Ross had been struggling to come to terms with news from his girlfriend that he was not the biological father of the child he had been raising.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said police were called out following reports of a vehicle being on its roof in the middle of the lanes just before 9pm.

She told the court: “Other drivers came to the assistance of the accused.

“The passengers were still in the vehicle at the time.

“The accused was unsteady on his feet and so were the people who were inside. All appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“They were stumbling around and slurring their words.”

Ross was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street and he was not found in possession of any drugs.

Mike Short said the police had taken too long in carrying out a test procedure but Ross himself admitted he was under the influence.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Ross until September for reports to be prepared.

Ross was released on bail and disqualified from driving in the interim.