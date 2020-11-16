Speeding thug tried to reverse into police officer in Arbroath

A rogue driver tried to reverse into a police officer following a high-speed chase across Arbroath.

Jordan Ferguson, 20, also drove on the opposing carriageway while being pursued by police during a separate incident in Brechin two months prior.

Sentence has now been deferred on Ferguson after he pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted driving dangerously on multiple roads in Arbroath on October 14 including Addison Place, Duke Street, Queen Street, Princes Street, Keptie Street, Dishlandtown Street, Colville Place and the A92 southbound.

Ferguson drove at excessive speeds on the wrong side of the road, caused oncoming vehicles to take evasive action and repeatedly applied the brakes sharply which caused a pursuing police vehicle to take evasive action.

Thereafter, Ferguson reversed while PC Samantha McDonald was behind his vehicle, causing her to take evasive action.

Ferguson, of Nursery Road, Brechin, failed to stop when required and drove without a licence or insurance.

On August 13, Ferguson drove through various roads in Brechin without a licence and insurance before driving dangerously on River Street.

He drove through a red light and negotiated a bend on the opposing carriageway in a bid to evade police.

Ferguson, who appeared from custody, pleaded guilty to the charges on the day he was due to stand trial.

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentence until December for reports to be prepared.

The case will call at Forfar Sheriff Court.