Driver taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Lochee

A taxi driver was taken to hospital following a two vehicle smash near Lochee.

A number of police vehicles were stationed at the Coupar Angus circle near Liff Road during the incident on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a 39-year-old man was taken to hospital to treat his injuries shortly after 11pm.

One driver, who was on his way past the scene in the aftermath of the collision, said there were a number of emergency crews in attendance.

He said: “There was a police van and car on the scene as well as an ambulance.

“When I drove past there were four police officers situated on Harefield Road and the circle.

“The police had the blue flashing lights on and it appeared they were taking a statement from someone while assisting with the traffic.”

He added: “That stretch of road around the circle can be an issue at that time of night with people speeding.

“Someone living nearby told me one of the cars had exited Liff Road before the smash and another one of the vehicles had spun around following the crash.

“The witness said the taxi driver was taken away in an ambulance shortly after.

“It’s probably fortunate only one person was taken to hospital. I just hope the cab driver makes a full recovery.”

A spokesman for the force said a 39-year-old man had been injured in the incident.

He added: “Police Scotland attended on Liff Road, Dundee, shortly before 11pm on Friday in response to a two-car road traffic collision.

“The 39-year-old male driver of one of the cars involved was taken to Ninewells Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said they also sent one ambulance to the scene.

He said: “We received a call at 10.51pm on Friday to attend a road traffic incident on Liff Road, Dundee.

“We dispatched an ambulance to the scene and transported a male patient in his 30s to Ninewells Hospital.”