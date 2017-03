A man drove a car at 70mph in a 40mph zone on Dundee’s Kingsway.

Anthony Shaw, 38, of Renfrew Drive, Perth, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Shaw admitted driving a car at 70mph in a 40mph zone at A90 Kingsway West, Charlotte Street, Dundee, on September 2 last year.

Sentence was deferred until March 31 for a special reasons proof.