Driver smashed up car in Carnoustie and then fled the scene

An angry motorist has hit out at a driver who damaged his company car before fleeing the scene in a hit-and-run.

David Dalgarno parked his black Ford Fiesta on Lowson Avenue in Carnoustie around 8am on Sunday while out for the day with family.

When he returned to his vehicle he was shocked to discover a large deep scratch on the rear bumper on the driver’s side.

David uses the company car for business as well as personal use and says the damage to his car could place his family under financial strain.

He said: “We returned to the car around 4.30pm and were shocked to see the scratch marks.

“I’m really upset that someone had the hard neck to damage a car and just drive off.

“I may have to pay an excess to have the damage repaired as there is no third party to claim on.”

As the vehicle does not belong to David, he’ll have no choice but to get the damage repaired as soon as possible.

He said: “Hopefully I’ll be supplied with a company car when my vehicle is being repaired as I require it for my job.”

David is hoping the person who caused the damage comes forward and urged them to think of the impact incidents like this have on people.

“All I would say to the person is to have more respect for people’s belongings.

“I’m in a fortunate position where the damage to the car won’t impact my work – even if it does hit me financially.”

“The effect of the damage could have been much greater on someone who can’t afford to pay for repairs.”

David decided not to report the incident to the police as there was no CCTV or witnesses in the area, and his insurance company didn’t ask him for a crime reference number.

The law says it’s illegal for motorists to leave the scene of an accident with an empty vehicle without making an attempt to notify the owner.

Drivers should leave a note with their details on the damaged vehicle, as well as noting down the details of the vehicle that has been damaged.

The police should also be notified of any collision by the driver of the vehicle within 24 hours on the non-emergency 101 number. Failure to do so could result in a fine as well as points on a driving licence.