Driver seven times over legal drink drive limit when he crashed into car in Dundee

A man drove a van while more than seven times the legal alcohol limit and crashed into a car.

Tadeusz Kozlowski, 51, of Strathmartine Road, had his licence revoked and sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting drunk driving.

Kozlowski was seen driving a van in the morning of July 20 at Richmond Court, near to the junction with Richmond Terrace.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “A witness in their home heard a loud bang from outside and looked out of the window.

“They saw a silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with a black Toyota and another car. Part of a van was against the rear of the Toyota and the accused was driving.

“The accused reversed the van off before parking opposite.”

The witness spoke to Kozlowski, who is a Polish national, and asked for his details but was unable to communicate with him due to his lack of English.

However the witness formed the opinion Kozlowski was under the influence of alcohol and contacted police.

Officers attended and carried out a roadside breath test, which gave a positive reading.

Kozlowski was cautioned and charged and given a second breath test which revealed he had 160mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than seven times the 22mg limit.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol, at Richmond Court, on July 20.

Solicitor Theo Finlay, defending, said: “It is an extraordinarily high reading – your lordship will no doubt need a report.

“He is a married man with two young children and a wife who all live in Poland, he has been here working since 2007.

“It was a Sunday morning and he fits the model of a hard-working and very hard-drinking person.”

Sheriff George Way said: “This is a classic case of the morning after the night before.”

He deferred sentencing until October 1 to obtain reports and Kozlowski was disqualified from driving in the meantime.