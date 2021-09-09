Driver reported for road traffic offences after BMW strikes wall

Police were called to a crash on the A91 after a BMW struck a wall in St Andrews.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a wall at around 8pm on Wednesday night.

The driver will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

Police confirmed that there were no serious injuries following the St Andrews incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Wednesday, 8 September, officers were called to a report of a road crash on the A91, St Andrews, where a BMW struck a wall.

“There were no serious injuries and the driver will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to road traffic offences.”

The crash happened shortly after after another collision on the A91 between a bike and a bus, which seriously injured a male cyclist and closed the road for six hours.