A tree crashed down on a van near a busy Dundee road today.

The tree, which fell down on a white transit van around 8am at the Swallow Roundabout, which connects the A90 with Riverside Drive north of Invergowrie, covered the majority of the road.

Police Scotland confirmed they attended the scene and that there were no injuries sustained.

Speaking at the scene, the driver, who asked not to be named, said: “I could see the tree was starting to lean over.

“I thought to myself it would be just my luck if the tree came down — then there was a crash and the tree came down and leaned on the van.”

The incident comes a day after torrential rain lashed Dundee and the surrounding area.