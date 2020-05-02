Car salesman banned from the road after refusing to provide breath sample to Dundee police

A car salesman has been fined and banned from driving after refusing to provide breath samples to police officers.

Alisdair McKay admitted failing to give specimens of breath on March 30.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that officers suspected the 27-year-old was driving over the limit on Charleston Drive, Spey Drive, Mallaig Avenue and Canisp Crescent at around 1.10am on the day in question

McKay, of Elm Court, pleaded guilty to failing to provide samples to police officers while at the divisional headquarters on West Bell Street.

Defence solicitor Glenn Davis told Sheriff John Rafferty that McKay was currently off his work as a car salesman on sick leave.

However, he admitted that McKay was almost certain to lose his employment as a result of the conviction.

Mr Davis said: “He thought he had an entitlement to legal advice and that was why he declined to co-operate.

“His belief is not a defence and he accepts that. He accepts that he was over the limit.”

McKay was fined £300 and disqualified from driving for 12 months by Sheriff Rafferty.