Driver raised alarm as OAP got on Dundee bus after being stabbed with 5-inch blade in close

A thug stabbed a family friend because he refused to give her money.

Amelia McCracken threatened to kill 73-year-old Arnold MacLean as he tried to leave the home she shared with her mother on Yarrow Terrace on June 28.

Mr MacLean used to be neighbours with McCracken and gave her £20 before being attacked.

On the night in question, Mr MacLean was visiting McCracken’s mother and had offered to help them with financial difficulties.

McCracken, 34, left and returned a short time later and Mr MacLean believed she was high on drugs.

Matters then took a violent turn when McCracken demanded more money from the pensioner.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 10.30pm he stated he was going for the bus.

“The accused stated ‘I want money’ but he ignored her.

“He saw her put a knife with a five-inch blade in her pocket.

“He left the flat and, on going into the close, he was caught up by the accused who again asked him for money.

“She said she was going to kill him and took the knife out and stabbed him once to his left side.”

Mr MacLean fell to the ground after feeling the knife go right through the side of his body.

Remarkably, the pensioner managed to get to his feet and get a bus to Dundee city centre.

The alarm was only raised after he told the driver he had been stabbed.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where it was revealed he suffered a two-and-a-half centimetre wound to his abdomen, very close to vital organs.

Police arrested McCracken who said: “Yes, I stabbed him. I am guilty, all right?”

McCracken pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr MacLean, repeatedly demanding money from him before striking him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn said Mr MacLean has since recovered and visited McCracken 10 times in HMP Edinburgh.

He said: “She was unhappy with him but the root cause relates to drugs and over-indulging on that particular evening coloured her judgment.

“It was a petty row about money but nothing that justified her actions.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on McCracken until next month for reports. She was remanded in custody.