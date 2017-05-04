A man drove his car through his garage wall and then into a neighbouring one.

The “freak” incident took place at lock-ups on Broomlee Road in the Charleston area of Dundee.

Residents said the car’s driver — an elderly man — was lucky to escape injury after accelerating through the back of his garage, across a narrow footpath, before smashing through the back of his neighbour’s lock-up.

Speaking to the Tele, the driver, who asked not to be named, said: “It was a freak accident. It is an automatic vehicle and my foot slipped on the accelerator when I was putting the car back into the lock-up.

“The whole back wall came down, the windscreen shattered and the front half of the car ended up in

the passageway between the lock-ups.

“Fortunately no one was walking by. I have a bit of bruising to my arm from when the airbag went off but nothing more than that.”

Resident Scott Millar, 39, a service engineer, said he was shocked to come across the carnage.

He added: “I just heard all the commotion and came up to have a look.

“I have never seen anything like it before — it was totally bizarre. He is lucky he wasn’t injured.”

Another resident said “someone could have been killed” in Tuesday’s incident, which happened just after midday.

She said: “I got a fright when I saw what had happened.

“I just hoped the driver was OK and no one else was injured.”

Speaking at the scene, Lynne Cattanach, senior project manager for Abertay Housing — which owns the lock-ups — said engineers were now inspecting the damage to ensure it didn’t pose a safety risk.

She said: “One of our residents had an accident and drove through his lock-up into another one.

“We’re now making sure everything is safe and that everyone keeps a fair distance away before everything is sorted out.

“It was a pure accident — the man hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.”

Some of the lock-ups in the area have been scheduled for demolition.

However, Ms Cattanach confirmed that the two involved were not among them.