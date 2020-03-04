Driver of Dundee bus verbally abused by passenger who refused to pay extra 50p for his fare

A bus driver was verbally abused by a passenger who refused to pay an extra 50p for his fare.

Garry McKenzie, 57, became “irate” after being told that he would have to pay £2.20 to go from Charleston to Lochee Road.

McKenzie was adamant he only had to pay £1.70 for his ticket and became abusive towards driver Ross Samson.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court that McKenzie started to shout and swear at Mr Samson, calling him a “fat *******” during his tirade.

Mr Burton said: “The accused became irate and began shouting and swearing at the complainer and said he wasn’t paying that.

“He went on to say ‘I ken your pus’.

“The complainer took that as a threat.”

Passengers on the bus remonstrated with McKenzie to stop his unruly behaviour but he continued.

After a few minutes, he left the bus and police were contacted.

McKenzie, of Cleghorn Street, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, threatening violence, behaving aggressively and refusing to leave the bus on September 21 2018.

Defence solicitor Lesley Beatts said McKenzie had encountered previous difficulties with Mr Samson and had started avoiding him after the incident. This prompted Sheriff John Rafferty to respond: “Is he blaming the driver?”

McKenzie was fined a total of £195.