Driver injured by broken glass after rock thrown at moving bus on Dundee street

Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after the windscreen of a moving bus was damaged by a large rock being thrown at the vehicle.

The bus was travelling east on Monifieth Road near Orchar Park in Broughty Ferry when the incident happened shortly before 10pm on Monday February 17.

The window was smashed by a large stone which had been thrown at the bus.

The driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the broken glass. None of the passengers on the bus were injured.

Sergeant Chris Grieve said: “This was a reckless act which could have had far more serious consequences.

“I would urge anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to let us know.

“You can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4088 of February 17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”