A teenager who drove at more than 70mph in a 40mph zone on a Dundee street had his sentence deferred.

Ryan Glen, 18, of Garvie Brae, Tayport, admitted that on June 8, on a section of East Dock Street, he drove his car at 73mph — in excess of the 40mph speed limit.

Sentence was deferred until September 5.