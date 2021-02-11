Thursday, February 11th 2021 Show Links
Driver has lucky escape as car crashes off St Andrews road and lands in burn

by Blair Dingwall
February 11, 2021, 4:56 pm Updated: February 11, 2021, 4:58 pm
© Supplied by Margaret JackThe car in the Kinness Burn.

A driver had a lucky escape after a car crashed off a St Andrews street before landing on its roof in a burn.

Police were called to the incident on Kinnessburn Road on Thursday at about 11.50am.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

It is the second dramatic incident at the Kinness Burn in St Andrews this year.

The road has been closed and the car is due to be recovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.50am on Thursday, February 11, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Kinnessburn Road in St Andrews.

“The road has been closed. No one was injured in the incident and uplift of the vehicle has been arranged.”

It is the second incident involving a car crashing into the Kinness Burn this year.

On Thursday, January 7 a BMW was left balancing over the watercourse after smashing through the barriers on Kinnessburn Road.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred following a spell of cold weather.

It comes just days after the watercourse was labelled the “Irn Bru Burn”, drawing comparisons to Willy Wonka’s chocolate river, after contamination turned it orange.