Video: Driver has lucky escape after tree falls onto his vehicle in Fintry

A driver was forced to crawl out of his car after a tree crashed down onto his vehicle in Fintry.

Longhaugh Road has been closed off from just before 3pm following the incident this afternoon.

Landscaping staff are currently working to remove the debris from the road, which remains closed.

Ross Nicholson said he had “thankfully” only suffered a minor scrape to his hand and some pain in his neck after the tree crashed onto his vehicle.

The 21-year-old said police and other motorists told him he was “lucky to have come out of the incident relatively unscathed”.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.