Driver hailed for stopping bus to help tie pensioner’s shoelace

A bus driver has been praised for stopping his vehicle and getting out to help an elderly man tie his shoelace.

The caring gesture was captured in a photo by passenger Leah-Ashley Brown, 34 from Harvesters Square in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh.

The man had been walking along the pavement, clutching onto a walking stick with his shoelace untied.

Fearing he could fall and trip, the driver, known only as Jackie, was photographed bending down and tightening up the laces as a bus load of passengers watched on.

Leah-Ashley said: “It made me feel proud that in this day and age there are still decent people that are willing to help other people.”

“Everyone on the bus was very understanding and patient – usually you get the odd complaint,” she added.

Lothian Buses said it was delighted by the kind actions of the driver, who wished only to be named as Jackie.

A spokesman for the company said: “All staff at Lothian Buses are committed to the welfare of not only our customers, but the wider community that we serve.

“We’re very proud of Jackie for taking the initiative to help this gentleman; he is a true asset to our business and it’s great to see that his act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed.”