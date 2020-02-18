Motorist admits dangerous driving after car struck central reservation at Dundee roundabout

Reports have been ordered on a driver who lost control of his van and caused it to flip on the A90.

Dean Linton, of Gardner Street, admitted driving the van dangerously at the Struans roundabout of the busy dual carriageway between Dundee and Forfar.

Linton struck the central reservation after losing control of the vehicle, but escaped uninjured.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that a motorist driving behind Linton saw him driving towards traffic at speed.

Fiscal depute Laura Bruce said: “A witness travelling directly behind the accused had seen him driving at speed, towards queuing traffic.

“They then saw him braking sharply which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

“The vehicle then skidded and struck a central reservation barrier.”

The court heard the van then overturned and came to a stop at the side of the road.

Linton was not injured in the incident. The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to driving dangerously near the Struans roundabout on July 8 last year by driving at excessive speed and without allowing enough time to stop in the face of queuing traffic.

He admitted braking harshly before losing control of the van and colliding with a central reservation.

The van then overturned and blocked the roadway of the A90.

Sentence was deferred until March for reports.