Angus man banned from the road after driving almost twice the limit

An Angus man who “took a chance” and got behind the wheel as a favour for friends has been fined and banned.

Stephen McAra, of Hamilton Green, Arbroath, appeared before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted a charge of driving while more than twice the legal limit in the Angus town on May 30.

Depute fiscal Jill Drummond said police pulled McAra over when they saw him driving a car with a faulty tail light just after 1.30am.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He took a chance.

“He was asked by others to assist them but he knew he’d had a drink and shouldn’t have done so.”

McAra pleaded guilty to driving in Seafield Road, Arbroath, with an alcohol count of 52 microgrammes against a legal limit of 22.

He was banned for 12 months and fined a total of £320.