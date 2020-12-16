Pensioner fined after knocking a child off her scooter on a road in Dundee

A pensioner who ran a red light and knocked a child off his scooter drove away leaving the six-year-old boy lying in the road with a broken leg.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told witnesses heard “a thud” as the boy was sent flying in the crash at a pedestrian crossing.

Ann Thomson, 70, claimed she had been distracted by her pet dog moving around in the car and had not spotted the traffic lights.

She initially pulled over and got out of her car but then climbed back in and left the scene of the crash.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova told the court the young boy’s mother saw him being knocked down and injured as she crossed the road behind him.

The boy, who has learning difficulties, was taken to hospital and found to have a broken leg. The police were contacted and CCTV footage helped track Thomson down.

Miss Apostalova said: “The boy’s mother was with him and they were crossing the road together. He was on a black scooter and his mother was on foot just behind him.

“The traffic lights were red and they were crossing. The accused’s car breached the crossing and didn’t stop despite the light indicating red.

“She hit the complainer and his scooter and he was knocked to the ground. The witness heard a thud. The accused got out of her car and started walking towards the crossing.

“The complainer’s mum picked him up and on seeing the accused walking towards them shouted at her to stop. They saw her turning round and heading back to the car. She got back in the car and drove off.”

Thomson was traced later that day and admitted being the driver and having left the scene, and told officers: “I did stop, but she wasn’t having it.”

Thomson, of Princes Street, Dundee, admitted driving carelessly and failing to stop for a red light before colliding with the child and seriously injuring him.

She admitted driving through the pedestrian crossing on Pitkerro Road on May 30 and leaving the crash scene.

Thomson also admitted failing to stop and give her details, and failing to provide the identity of the car’s driver.

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “It’s clear these proceedings have been upsetting for her. She’s very remorseful about the injuries caused to the young boy.

“Her dog was travelling with her in the car and distracted her and she missed the traffic lights. She has taken steps to deal with that and the dog now travels secured in the car. It should not happen again.

“The child’s mother was very upset, and she accepts she panicked, got back in the car and drove away.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “These are serious matters. I’m particularly concerned by the fact you drove away from the scene and did not contact police.”

She stopped short of banning Thomson because of her previous blemish-free driving record and imposed nine penalty points. Thomson was also fined £1,030.