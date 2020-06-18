Dundee driver ‘disgusted’ after council seeks payment for five month old parking ticket

An angry driver has said he is “disgusted” after Dundee City Council sought payment for a five month old parking ticket during the coronavirus lockdown.

The local authority has started sending “notices to owner” letters as it looks to recoup cash for unpaid fines issued by parking wardens in the city.

But delivery driver Darryl Matheson was surprised to receive a letter demanding his £60 payment for a ticket issued in January.

He believed the issue had been resolved after receiving the “illegal” fine and disputing it at the start of the year – but he received a follow up earlier this week and was left questioning the council’s motive.

Mr Matheson said: “I received a demand for £60 from a ticket issued in January.

“I remember the ticket when it was issued and had appealed as it was issued illegally so when I received no further communication I assumed my appeal was successful.

“To send a demand five months later without any communication as to my appeal is bad enough but in the current circumstances utterly disgusting.”

The council has yet to reinstate on-street or car park fees but has been dishing out fines for “dangerous and inconsiderate” parking in recent weeks.

Mr Matheson took pictures of cars which had been fined while parking in loading bays in the city centre and believes the council has “no justification other than to raise money”.

He added: “What I had became accustomed to working as a delivery courier was every day being harassed by parking attendants, constantly having to run back and forth to my car to make sure I’m not getting a ticket.

“It seems to me we have managed perfectly fine all this time without them and my stress levels have certainly been lower, with this in mind I was hoping for a fairer attitude from them going forward but today’s example it seems like they’re going to be worse than ever.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the decision to reinstate parking fees “remains under review”.

He said: “At the time of lockdown in March all unpaid Penalty Charge Notices were put on hold and were not escalated any further.

“However ‘Notices to Owner’ letters for outstanding, unpaid Penalty Charge Notices issued before lockdown have now been sent out.

“These letters lay out the standard two options when a Penalty Charge Notice is levied – pay £60 or appeal.

“We have not yet made a decision on when to reinstate on-street and car park fees but the situation is being kept under review.

“The date for the reintroduction of charges will be notified in advance.

“However enforcement measures against dangerous and inconsiderate parking were reintroduced some weeks ago.

“Parking attendants are out across the city and anyone found parking dangerously or illegally will be given a Penalty Charge Notice. Anyone given a notice has 28 days to pay or appeal.”