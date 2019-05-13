Driver denies injuring woman with his car on Dundee street

A driver is to stand trial over claims he severely injured a woman by hitting her with his car.

William Stewart, 63, is alleged to have driven a car carelessly while in the course of his employment on August 11 last year at Salton Crescent.

He denies failing to keep a proper lookout, driving off and colliding with Tracey Bowman, his passenger.

Stewart, of Clepington Road, is alleged to have caused her to suffer severe injury as a result.

He further denies charges of failing to provide his name and address, as well as the name and address of the owner of the car.

After continuing to plead not guilty to the charges, Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for later this month at Dundee Sheriff Court.