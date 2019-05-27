Driver denies hitting woman with his car on Dundee street

THE trial of a man accused of severely injuring a woman with his car has been postponed.

William Stewart, 63, is alleged to have driven a car carelessly while in the course of his employment on August 11 last year on Salton Crescent.

He denies failing to keep a proper lookout, driving off and colliding with Tracey Bowman. Stewart, of Clepington Road, is alleged to have caused her to suffer severe injury as a result.

He further denies charges of failing to provide his name and address, and the name and address of the owner of the car.

A new trial was fixed for August 19 with an intermediate diet on August 1.