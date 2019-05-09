Driver charged after allegedly hitting 110mph on A90 while drunk

A man has been charged with dangerous and drink-driving after allegedly being detected driving at nearly twice the speed limit on the A90 last night.

The man was driving a Ford Transit van, which is restricted to 60mph on a dual carriageway, and was said to have been recorded driving at 110mph near Balmedie, north of Aberdeen.

It is understood the man allegedly failed a roadside breath test after being stopped by police.

The motorist will be reported to the procurator fiscal in due course and will appear at court at a later date.

Sergeant Colin Matheson, from the Road Policing Unit at Elgin said: “We cannot stress enough the dangers of travelling at excessive speeds and under the influence of alcohol, which are key factors in serious or fatal collisions.

“Driving at high speeds significantly reduces the time you have to respond to unexpected changes or incidents on the road.

“No matter how good a driver you think you are, you cannot predict what will be happening on the road in front of you and you should not take unnecessary risks that put yourself or other road users in danger.”