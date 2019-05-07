Driver caught doing 91mph on A90 ‘was running late for work’ police say in tweet

A motorist was caught driving at 91mph on the A90 road this morning told police he was “running late for work”.

According to police, the vehicle was clocked 21mph over the 70mph limit near Balmedie in Aberdeenshire.

In a post on Twitter, police said: “They seem to think it was okay because they were running late for work! Well, I can assure you that it is not acceptable.”

Car detected travelling at 91mph in the 70s on the A90 towards Balmedie this morning..they seem to think it was okay because they were running late for work! Well, I can assure you that it is not acceptable Driver reported for alleged offence #Fatal4 #SpeedKills #RoadSafety #GT pic.twitter.com/hA3kayveC1 — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) May 7, 2019

In April, it was reported by Police Scotland that average speed cameras on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road clocked two motorists going at 132mph and 124mph.