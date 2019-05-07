Tuesday, May 7th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Scotland

Driver caught doing 91mph on A90 ‘was running late for work’ police say in tweet

by Steven Rae
May 7, 2019, 12:28 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A motorist was caught driving at 91mph on the A90 road this morning told police he was “running late for work”.

According to police, the vehicle was clocked 21mph over the 70mph limit near Balmedie in Aberdeenshire.

In a post on Twitter, police said: “They seem to think it was okay because they were running late for work! Well, I can assure you that it is not acceptable.”

In April, it was reported by Police Scotland that average speed cameras on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road clocked two motorists going at 132mph and 124mph.

Breaking

    Cancel