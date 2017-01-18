Driver who bought £18K BMW told it is a ‘clone’

A Tayside man has told how he was left “completely gutted” after being conned into buying a £18,000 car — which he later discovered was a “clone”.

Gordon Alexander travelled to Rochdale, Greater Manchester, to purchase a 2016 BMW and parted with £18,200.

However, when he took the car to his regular garage in Perth to have it serviced, he was told that it was in fact a clone.

Gordon told the Evening Telegraph that he was “devastated” to find out that the car he had purchased was a 2014 model that had been stolen from its owner in Bury at the end of December.

The 55-year-old, who owns Academy Street Body Shop in Forfar, said that he had carried out all the necessary examinations — including a car history check and verifying chassis numbers — prior to the purchase.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when the garage told me told me it was a clone.

“I had done all the checks when I bought the car.

“It is disgusting that someone would actually do that — £18,200 is a huge amount of money.

“The car had been cloned, so the number plates, chassis numbers, everything had been changed.

“The car that I thought I had bought was sitting in a car lot in Newcastle.”

Gordon added: “To be honest I am totally embarrassed about the whole situation.

“I have been in the motoring trade for more than 40 years and I never thought that anyone would be able to rip me off like that.

“I am completely gutted — it’s a nightmare.”

Gordon said that he has spoken out in the hope of preventing anyone else falling victim to the rogue car dealer.

He said: “The man that I bought it from seemed like a genuine guy.

“I put my story on social media and it became clear that I am not the only one who has fallen victim to him.

“It really is disgusting.

“There is no way that I can afford to be out of pocket by that amount of money.

“The fact the car was stolen on December 29 and he had managed to do all that by the time I bought it shows he is skilled enough to make an honest living.”

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers had received a report following the incident.

She said: “We received a report that between December 29 and 30 a car had been stolen from a driveway on Walmersley Road in Bury.”