Driver banned from road after hitting more than 145mph in Fife

A driver hurtled past other cars as he topped 145mph on a dual carriageway at Kirkcaldy.

John Currie, 25, was spotted by police in an unmarked car as he accelerated towards the eye-watering speed on the A921, near Gallatown roundabout.

He continued to overtake other vehicles in his silver Honda Civic before police signalled to him to pull over, and he was cautioned and charged.

As she banned him from driving for two years, Sheriff Alison McKay told Currie he was lucky he was stopped by police before a collision occurred.

