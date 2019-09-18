Driver banned for failing to supply breath sample at Dundee police HQ

A man has been fined and banned from driving after failing to provide the police with breath samples.

David Downie was stopped by officers after he collided with a parked car outside a pub in Ladybank, Cupar, on August 17.

The 46-year-old was taken to police headquarters on Dundee’s West Bell Street where he failed to provide two specimens of breath to ascertain his fitness to drive.

Downie, of Harriston, Dollar, previously pleaded guilty and appeared before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael following the preparation of social work reports.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said Downie had consulted his GP in regards to his consumption of alcohol.

He was fined £300 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.