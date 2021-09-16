News / Scotland Oil tanker smashes into building in Highland village By Kirstin Tait September 16, 2021, 3:17 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 4:48 pm An oil tanker has crashed into a building in a Highland village. Police and the fire service are in attendance at a former Scotmid on the Main Street in Beauly after a Johnston Oil tanker crashed into the building. The call came into police at 12.45pm on Thursday, who have confirmed a car was also involved in the crash. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe