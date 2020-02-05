Driver admits flipping van on A90 between Dundee and Forfar

A driver had a lucky escape after he lost control of his van and caused it to flip on the A90.

Dean Linton, of Gardner Street, admitted driving the van dangerously at the Struans roundabout of the busy dual carriageway between Dundee and Forfar last July.

Linton struck a central reservation on the road after losing control of the vehicle but escaped uninjured.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that a fellow motorist driving behind Linton saw him driving towards traffic at speed.

A sheriff deferred sentence on Linton for him to appear in the dock later this month.

Fiscal depute Laura Bruce said Linton was driving on the road at around 12.45pm on July 2 last year. The weather was said to have been sunny and dry.

She said: “A witness travelling directly behind the accused had seen him driving at speed, driving towards queuing traffic.

“They then saw him braking sharply which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

“The vehicle then skidded and struck a central reservation barrier.”

The court heard that the van then overturned and came to a stop at the side of the road.

Linton was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police attended the scene and found Linton outside of the van and confirmed to officers that he had been driving the vehicle.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty by letter to driving dangerously near the Struans roundabout on July 8 by driving at excessive speeds and without allowing enough time to stop in the face of queuing traffic.

He braked harshly before losing control of the van and colliding with a central reservation.

The van then overturned and blocked the roadway of the A90.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Linton until later this month for him to answer the charge in person.