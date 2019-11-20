Driver accused of almost causing collision in Dundee while fleeing police

A man is charged with nearly causing a collision while trying to flee from police.

Daniel Jarrett is accused of driving dangerously and with only a provisional licence on Balunie Avenue, Balunie Place and a car park on Huntly Road on June 21.

The 28-year-old allegedly failed to stop for two police officers before driving at excessive speed, failing to give way, whereby the driver of a Nissan car was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collison.

Jarrett, of Balmoral Gardens, is further alleged to have contacted police officers to report that his Audi had been stolen, knowing that he was driving it, with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Following a motion by defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith, Jarrett’s case was continued without plea.

He will return to court next month.