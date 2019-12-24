Driver, 29, denies assaulting police officers and refusing to provide breath samples

Jade Syme, of Charleston Street, has denied lashing out at police officers and refusing to provide breath samples.

The 29-year-old denies that between Annfield Road and police headquarters on West Bell Street on December 19, she obstructed four police officers by refusing to get out of her car, repeatedly lashing out with her legs, trying to prevent handcuffs being applied and refusing to get out of a police vehicle.

Syme allegedly repeatedly headbutted the interior of a police vehicle before shouting, swearing and threatening officers before failing to provide two specimens of breath to ascertain her ability to drive.

A trial was fixed for April.