Driver, 28, allegedly almost caused a collision after he ‘failed to stop for police’

A 28-year-old man is alleged to have almost caused a collision while trying to flee from police.

Daniel Jarrett is accused of driving dangerously and with only a provisional licence on Balunie Avenue, Balunie Place and a car park on Huntly Road on June 21.

He allegedly failed to stop for two police officers before driving at excessive speed, failing to give way, whereby the driver of a Nissan car was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Jarrett, of Balmoral Gardens, is also alleged to have contacted police officers to report that his Audi had been stolen, knowing that he was driving it, with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Defence solicitor Lesley Beatts tendered pleas of not guilty to the charges on Jarrett’s behalf.

A trial was fixed for April.