Drive to Maggie’s races to phenomenal £160,000 for cancer charity

By Graham Brown
September 13, 2021, 5:13 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 5:18 pm
Ferraris on track at the Drive to Maggie's event at Knockhill race circuit. Pic: Blair Dingwall/DCT Media.
A Drive to Maggie’s event which included a thrilling pitstop at Fife’s Knockhill race circuit has powered to a phenomenal £160,000 for the cancer charity.

The four-day event last month took 50 prestige and classic cars around Scotland and included a glittering auction in a spectacular highland hotel.

Drive to Maggie’s set off from Maggie’s Lanarkshire and on the second day dropped in on Scotland’s national motorsport centre.

A Ferrari 430 Scuderia loaned to the Drive to Maggie’s day by Dundee businessman Gordon Deuchars. Pic: Blair Dingwall/DCT Media.

Hot laps

At the Knockhill track, tour participants and charity supporters enjoyed high-speed hot laps with British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden and Le Mans-winning Aston Martin star Jonny Adam.

Sandy Wilkie MBE, the fundraising board chair for Maggie’s Lanarkshire who was instrumental in forming the committee which organised Drive to Maggie’s, said the inaugural event’s success had exceeded all expectations.

He said: “Drive to Maggie’s put a smile on a lot of peoples’ faces from start to finish.

“To raise £160,000 from this event is absolutely phenomenal.

“There were plenty of remarkable cars worth seeing from the launch and all along the way.

Race ace Gordon Shedden (right) about to thrill a passenger in the Drive to Maggie’s event.

Sandy added: “Lockdown has meant that many people with cancer are facing illness that may not have been caught as early as it could have been.

“This means more people need Maggie’s more than ever right now and we wanted to fundraise to be able to help as much as we can.

“I am very passionate about fundraising for Maggie’s and I’ve been very lucky to have been able to work with a lot of people who have given up their time to put this event together.

Sandy added: “We were extremely lucky that Gordon Deuchars of Quest Precision in Dundee kindly allowed us to borrow four of his fantastic Ferraris to allow members of the public to bid for hot laps with the racing drivers at Knockhill.

“Gordon is a long-time supporter of Maggie’s Dundee and for that we are extremely grateful.”

