Drive-thru restaurant plans for car park at Dundee Asda

A yet-to-be-named drive-thru restaurant could soon be open at an Asda supermarket in Dundee.

A planning application has been lodged for a drive-thru on “excess car parking” at the Milton of Craigie store.

But it has not yet been decided which food chain will move in if permission is approved.

The proposal by retail giant Euro Garages (EG Group) states that it will be “a national food service on a franchise basis”.