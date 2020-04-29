Drive-through coronavirus testing centre set up in Perth

A new drive-through coronavirus testing centre is set to open at a Tayside college.

The new testing centre has been set up at Perth College UHI as part of the UK Government’s plan to increase testing for thousands of key workers.

NHS staff and other key workers who have symptoms of Covid-19 will be able to go to the college for a self-administered swab test, and it is hoped those who test negative can go on to return to work sooner.

Margaret Cook, principal of Perth College UHI, said: “We are pleased to host this Covid-19 test centre at our Crieff Road campus.

“Many of our students and staff are undertaking key worker roles at this time and it’s great to see an increase in testing being implemented to support this group continue their excellent work to fight this pandemic.”

Those tested will receive their results within a few days.

Douglas Ross, UK Government Minister for Scotland, said: “This new UK Government-funded testing centre in Perth will help key workers in the area continue their vital work, helping to look after those who need it most.

“The UK Government is expanding our Covid-19 testing capacity right across the UK.

“This new centre means that five drive-through centres will be operating in Scotland.

“We will continue to work for everyone in the UK to save lives and protect our NHS.”

Other drive-through testing centres have also been set up at Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports, and at Inverness College UHI.