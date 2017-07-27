A drive-through Starbucks coffee shop is set to open in Dundee before Christmas, it was revealed today.

Work is set to start next week on building the premises on a 1.5 acre area of land at the entrance to the city’s Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate, off Kingsway West.

The work will be carried out by local construction firm Kilmac, who also confirmed construction of an adjacent Marston’s pub and restaurant will start in the autumn.

Dundee City Council’s development and management committee approved the £4.5 million project in April.

The Fulton Road development is expected to create 60 jobs, with local labour also being used during the construction phase.

The Dundee project will become Starbucks’ second drive-through outlet in Scotland.

A spokesman for Kilmac said: “We are delighted to begin the construction of the consented Starbucks next week with a planned opening before Christmas.”