Drive-in panto will bring Cinderella to Tayside as part of three-day Winter Festival

Drive-in films, parties, a panto and a comedy night are set to be held in Errol Airfield next month in a bid to keep the Christmas spirit alive during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Parking Lot Social will run from Thursday November 26 until Saturday November 28, allowing people to park up their car and enjoy the festivities on a giant 40 foot high screen.

© Supplied by The Parking Lot Soci

On the Thursday there will be a screening of ‘Home Alone’ at 5.30pm followed by an adult comedy night at 8.30pm featuring comedians Des McLean, Susie McCabe, Christopher Macarthur Boyd and Joe McTernan.

And on the Friday there will be screenings of Elf at 5pm and Love Actually at 8pm.

Meanwhile, on the Saturday there will be a kids party at 11.30am and a big weekender party at 9pm with live cam ‘car-a-oke’, a silent disco, party bingo and an interactive quiz.

The highlight will be a drive-in version of the classic panto Cinderella, featuring nine professional actors on stage, with a film crew broadcasting the action onto giant screens.

John Kinnersley, chief operating officer at XL Event Lab which is running the events, said: “After the year we’ve had it really feels like everyone could do with a bit of festive cheer.

“We waited to hear what the new regulations would bring but we’re now able to confirm that Christmas officially isn’t cancelled.

© Supplied by The Parking Lot Soci

“We know how to put on a drive-in party more than anyone else and the line-up of events that we’ve got planned are giving us that warm Christmassy glow already.”

For tickets and more information visit The Parking Lot Social website.