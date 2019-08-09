Drink-related visits to A&E at Dundee’s Ninewells increase by almost 20%

Booze-related admissions to Ninewells Hospital have risen by almost 20% in three years.

Figures obtained by the Tele revealed a sharp increase in alcohol-related injuries and admissions.

Statistics have shown alcohol-related admissions to the hospital have soared by 19% in the past two years, from 1,506 to 1,787.

Meanwhile, the figures also reveal that drink-related visits to A&E at the hospital have increased by 17% during that same period, though the health board has said there could be cross-over between both sets of people.

Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, said the reason for the jump could be down to changing drinking habits among younger people.

She said: “If that’s the case then one of the reasons could be what we have seen as a real trend in ‘pre-loading’. That is home drinking by a lot of young people before they go out to clubs.

“They are much less likely to be going to pubs nowadays and more likely to be drinking at home with larger measures. It has possibly resulted from cheaper alcohol being available at supermarkets and drinking at home.”

And she said their service had also experienced an increase in people coming through their doors, up 13% compared to the year prior.

She said: “Statistics can be taken in different ways and the fact more people are seeking our help could be because more people are willing to come forward saying they need help, which is a very positive thing.

“But statistics could also suggest things are getting worse because more people are looking for help.

“It is probably more in the middle.”

Meanwhile, a separate breakdown of minor alcohol-related injuries across Tayside showed a year-on-year decline, from 564 to 289, over the same period.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “Individuals who drink too much risk short-term harm such as alcohol poisoning and becoming a victim of an accident, violence or crime.

“In the longer term, the risks of continuing to drink too much include dependence, mental health problems, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and various cancers.”

Anyone with concerns about drinking should contact their GP.