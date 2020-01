A woman is to stand trial after being charged with driving under the influence.

Patricia Anderson denied the allegations that on December 14 last year she drove a motor vehicle along Provost Road after consuming alcohol.

Anderson, of Derwent Avenue, also denied that she collided with a parked vehicle and subsequently failed to stop.

Sheriff Raffertty fixed a trial diet for May 14.

An intermediate diet was set for April 22.