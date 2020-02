A trial has been fixed for a man accused of drink-driving in a car park.

Ryan Allan was allegedly found over the limit on February 14 within a car park on the A913, Cupar Road, Newburgh.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It is alleged that he tested 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes.

The 34-year-old, of Scotland Terrace, Newburgh, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for June.