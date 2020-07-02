Drink driver who went shopping for vodka pursued by police through Dundee city centre

A drink-driver was caught five times the booze limit after being chased by police through Dundee city centre.

Sozzled Marcin Kodryaczny was trying to buy vodka at Tesco on Riverside Drive when concerned staff contacted the police.

Officers tried to pull him over but Kodryaczny drove off after stopping at traffic lights. He was stopped at a further set of lights by an officer who reached into his Vauxhall Vectra and removed the keys.

Sentence was deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court on the apologetic 36-year-old who said he had turned to alcohol after losing his job in the midst of the pandemic.

The court heard that at around 10pm on the day in question, police received a call about Kodryaczny driving under the influence.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop said: “Police made their way to the locus but when they approached Riverside Drive, the accused was seen driving with no lights on.

“Police approached behind the accused and activated the blue lights. He continued to drive despite the blue lights and stopped at a set of traffic lights on Union Street.

“An officer went to approach the accused’s vehicle but as the lights changed to green, the accused drove through the lights and turned right to South Marketgait.”

Police again caught up with Kodryaczny and this time managed to remove the keys, fearing he would again drive off.

Mr Dunlop said alcohol could be detected and his speech was slurred.

Kordyaczny, of Thorter Way, pleaded guilty to driving with 110 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes on April 2 on Riverside Drive, South Union Street, South Marketgait and Thomson Avenue.

He appeared personally in the dock before Sheriff Tom Hughes and opted to represent himself.

Kodryaczny read out a statement to the sheriff to explain his actions.

He said: “In this case, obviously I am guilty. What I did was very irresponsible and very stupid and I am truly sorry about that.

“I would like to say it will never happen again. It’s only happened because in January, I started a good job as a programmer and was studying at the Open University but, because of the coronavirus, I just lost my job and I had no money to pay my bills.

“My wife was having to pay for everything. I just got drunk and thought to go for another bottle of vodka and that was a real mistake.”

Sheriff Hughes deferred sentence until August for reports before disqualifying Kodryaczny in the interim.

The sheriff said: “This is a serious matter given how far over the limit you were.”